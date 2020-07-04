13811 Burbank Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Back Unit in Valley Glen! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex (back unit) has a large living room with fireplace. Large windows allows natural sunlight and open feel to the unit. The living room/dining area opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. There are washer/dryer hookups. This unit has a private enclosed patio and comes with 1 parking space in a shared garage. This unit sits in a great location and landlord may consider a small pet with additional pet deposit. Great location to shopping and freeways. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



