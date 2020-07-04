All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

13811 Burbank Blvd.

13811 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13811 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Back Unit in Valley Glen! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex (back unit) has a large living room with fireplace. Large windows allows natural sunlight and open feel to the unit. The living room/dining area opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. There are washer/dryer hookups. This unit has a private enclosed patio and comes with 1 parking space in a shared garage. This unit sits in a great location and landlord may consider a small pet with additional pet deposit. Great location to shopping and freeways. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE1831536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have any available units?
13811 Burbank Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have?
Some of 13811 Burbank Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13811 Burbank Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
13811 Burbank Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13811 Burbank Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 13811 Burbank Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 13811 Burbank Blvd. offers parking.
Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13811 Burbank Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have a pool?
No, 13811 Burbank Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 13811 Burbank Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13811 Burbank Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13811 Burbank Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

