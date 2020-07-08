All apartments in Los Angeles
13775 Glenoaks Boulevard

Location

13775 Glenoaks Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This detached condo is one-of-a-kind. The fully upgraded kitchen comes complete with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and refrigerator. Large format tile adorns the downstairs while luxurious wood complements the upstairs rooms perfectly. The master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and jack-and-jill sinks, as well as with an arched window and splendid views. This conveniently located gated community is close to the 210, 5, 405, and 118 freeways. HOA dues included. No pets, please. To apply go to 24hourpm.com/rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
13775 Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have?
Some of 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13775 Glenoaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13775 Glenoaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

