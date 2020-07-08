13775 Glenoaks Boulevard

Amenities

This detached condo is one-of-a-kind. The fully upgraded kitchen comes complete with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and refrigerator. Large format tile adorns the downstairs while luxurious wood complements the upstairs rooms perfectly. The master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and jack-and-jill sinks, as well as with an arched window and splendid views. This conveniently located gated community is close to the 210, 5, 405, and 118 freeways. HOA dues included. No pets, please. To apply go to 24hourpm.com/rentals.