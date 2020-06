Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Come see this bright and spacious 3 bed and 3 bath corner unit townhouse in Sylmar. Living room leads to large open kitchen with counter seating, 3 large bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Attached 2 car garage, private laundry area conveniently located upstairs,with washer & dryer included, lots of natural light coming in, and plenty of storage. Gated community with a pool and spa, HOA includes water. Easy access to freeways. Won't last long!