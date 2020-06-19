13653 Simshaw Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c97da808a ---- 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in highly desirable area of Sylmar. Drought friendly front yard landscaping welcomes you home to newly renovated house with mountain view. Living room features ceramic tile flooring, warm fireplace, bright recessed lighting, and French doors that lead you to a roomy backyard with patio, perfect for summer time BBQs. Open kitchen features lavish cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, stove, and dishwasher. Bathroom is uniquely characterized by modern vessel sink, bright cabinet with granite countertop, low flush toilet, and glass shower door. House has been updated with fresh paint, inside and out. Additional house attributes include central air, attached 2 car garage, and laundry hook-ups. Property is conveniently located near Mission College, freeways, local transportation, El Cariso Community Park with pool, tennis courts, baseball field, Golf Course, local hiking trails, and much more.