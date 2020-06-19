All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13653 Simshaw Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13653 Simshaw Ave
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

13653 Simshaw Ave

13653 Simshaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13653 Simshaw Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c97da808a ---- 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in highly desirable area of Sylmar. Drought friendly front yard landscaping welcomes you home to newly renovated house with mountain view. Living room features ceramic tile flooring, warm fireplace, bright recessed lighting, and French doors that lead you to a roomy backyard with patio, perfect for summer time BBQs. Open kitchen features lavish cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, stove, and dishwasher. Bathroom is uniquely characterized by modern vessel sink, bright cabinet with granite countertop, low flush toilet, and glass shower door. House has been updated with fresh paint, inside and out. Additional house attributes include central air, attached 2 car garage, and laundry hook-ups. Property is conveniently located near Mission College, freeways, local transportation, El Cariso Community Park with pool, tennis courts, baseball field, Golf Course, local hiking trails, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13653 Simshaw Ave have any available units?
13653 Simshaw Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13653 Simshaw Ave have?
Some of 13653 Simshaw Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13653 Simshaw Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13653 Simshaw Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13653 Simshaw Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13653 Simshaw Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13653 Simshaw Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13653 Simshaw Ave offers parking.
Does 13653 Simshaw Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13653 Simshaw Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13653 Simshaw Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13653 Simshaw Ave has a pool.
Does 13653 Simshaw Ave have accessible units?
No, 13653 Simshaw Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13653 Simshaw Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13653 Simshaw Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College