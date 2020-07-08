1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330

Amenities
Private end unit situated on the top floor in the sought after gated community "Harbour Walk". This turn-key property is light and bright with tons of windows and soaring vaulted ceiling. Beautiful sun-drenched living room with fireplace, high ceiling and sliding doors leading to a charming balcony. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a full bathroom and walk-in closet with organizers. The second bedroom is a loft-style with a closet and its own bath. The loft area would also be an ideal in-home office. Close proximity to restaurants, shops, schools, and great freeway access also has a very nice community pool. Please go to our website http://www.homeexpofinancial.com/ for more info