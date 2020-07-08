1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Private end unit situated on the top floor in the sought after gated community "Harbour Walk". This turn-key property is light and bright with tons of windows and soaring vaulted ceiling. Beautiful sun-drenched living room with fireplace, high ceiling and sliding doors leading to a charming balcony. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a full bathroom and walk-in closet with organizers. The second bedroom is a loft-style with a closet and its own bath. The loft area would also be an ideal in-home office. Close proximity to restaurants, shops, schools, and great freeway access also has a very nice community pool. Please go to our website http://www.homeexpofinancial.com/ for more info