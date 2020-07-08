All apartments in Los Angeles
1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:07 PM

1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330

1360 West Capitol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1360 West Capitol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Private end unit situated on the top floor in the sought after gated community "Harbour Walk". This turn-key property is light and bright with tons of windows and soaring vaulted ceiling. Beautiful sun-drenched living room with fireplace, high ceiling and sliding doors leading to a charming balcony. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a full bathroom and walk-in closet with organizers. The second bedroom is a loft-style with a closet and its own bath. The loft area would also be an ideal in-home office. Close proximity to restaurants, shops, schools, and great freeway access also has a very nice community pool. Please go to our website http://www.homeexpofinancial.com/ for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have any available units?
1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have?
Some of 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 offer parking?
No, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 does not offer parking.
Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have a pool?
Yes, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 has a pool.
Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have accessible units?
No, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 W Capitol Dr, Unit 330 does not have units with dishwashers.

