Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:33 PM

1332 1/2 Miller Drive

1332 1/2 Miller Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1332 1/2 Miller Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Incredible location above Sunset Blvd. Rarely available, large one bedroom one bath unit in the Villa Madrid. Spanish Colonial Villa Courtyard view upper apartment in a quaint 19-unit building. Features faux fireplace, hardwood floors, dining area, spacious living room, lots of closet space and outside street entry in rear off of kitchen. Includes basic cable and electricity. Refrigerator can be left in unit if desired or removed if you have your own. Laundry room on-site near apartment. On Street Permit Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have any available units?
1332 1/2 Miller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have?
Some of 1332 1/2 Miller Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 1/2 Miller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1332 1/2 Miller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 1/2 Miller Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive offers parking.
Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have a pool?
No, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have accessible units?
No, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 1/2 Miller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 1/2 Miller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
