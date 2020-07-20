1332 1/2 Miller Drive

Amenities
Incredible location above Sunset Blvd. Rarely available, large one bedroom one bath unit in the Villa Madrid. Spanish Colonial Villa Courtyard view upper apartment in a quaint 19-unit building. Features faux fireplace, hardwood floors, dining area, spacious living room, lots of closet space and outside street entry in rear off of kitchen. Includes basic cable and electricity. Refrigerator can be left in unit if desired or removed if you have your own. Laundry room on-site near apartment. On Street Permit Parking.