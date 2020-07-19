All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1329 North GENESEE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1329 North GENESEE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1329 North GENESEE Avenue

1329 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1329 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Spaulding Square Craftsman exemplifies restoration at its finest in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Spaulding Square is in the heart of the city just half a block from popular shops, restaurants & nightlife. This charming home has three spacious bedrooms, two updated bathrooms and a remodeled cook's kitchen. The stunning formal dining room is centrally located in the house which flows seamlessly to the gracious living room which features a wood-burning fireplace. Walk outside to a sizeable back yard which has room for a pool, complete with a quaint guesthouse/office space and a finished garage. This home offers a historical presence and modern comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1329 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1329 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1329 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Lumina Hollywood
1522 Gordon Street
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College