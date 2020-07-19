1329 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities
This Spaulding Square Craftsman exemplifies restoration at its finest in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Spaulding Square is in the heart of the city just half a block from popular shops, restaurants & nightlife. This charming home has three spacious bedrooms, two updated bathrooms and a remodeled cook's kitchen. The stunning formal dining room is centrally located in the house which flows seamlessly to the gracious living room which features a wood-burning fireplace. Walk outside to a sizeable back yard which has room for a pool, complete with a quaint guesthouse/office space and a finished garage. This home offers a historical presence and modern comfort and convenience.