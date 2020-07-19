1329 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Spaulding Square Craftsman exemplifies restoration at its finest in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Spaulding Square is in the heart of the city just half a block from popular shops, restaurants & nightlife. This charming home has three spacious bedrooms, two updated bathrooms and a remodeled cook's kitchen. The stunning formal dining room is centrally located in the house which flows seamlessly to the gracious living room which features a wood-burning fireplace. Walk outside to a sizeable back yard which has room for a pool, complete with a quaint guesthouse/office space and a finished garage. This home offers a historical presence and modern comfort and convenience.