13121 MINDANAO Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Exquisitely remolded townhouse in prime Marina del Rey located in the prestigious Villa Velletri community. Enter this open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, designer paints and hardwood floors throughout. With a spacious kitchen featuring all new: appliances, range hood, sink, fixtures, granite countertops, and cabinets you will look forward to exploring your culinary side. All of the bathrooms are en suite and have been recently renovated, new cabinets, tile, and clean lines. Double-paned windows and a private two-car garage, with extra room for storage, includes laundry, with direct access to the unit. This truly feels like a home. With 4 pools, spas and a short distance to theaters, shops, gym and all the new fine dining the Marina has to offer you will enjoy Westside living at its finest. Available starting for lease immediately. All construction associated with the soft story retrofit of the subject property has been completed.