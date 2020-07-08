All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:40 PM

13121 MINDANAO Way

13121 Mindanao Way · No Longer Available
Location

13121 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Exquisitely remolded townhouse in prime Marina del Rey located in the prestigious Villa Velletri community. Enter this open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, designer paints and hardwood floors throughout. With a spacious kitchen featuring all new: appliances, range hood, sink, fixtures, granite countertops, and cabinets you will look forward to exploring your culinary side. All of the bathrooms are en suite and have been recently renovated, new cabinets, tile, and clean lines. Double-paned windows and a private two-car garage, with extra room for storage, includes laundry, with direct access to the unit. This truly feels like a home. With 4 pools, spas and a short distance to theaters, shops, gym and all the new fine dining the Marina has to offer you will enjoy Westside living at its finest. Available starting for lease immediately. All construction associated with the soft story retrofit of the subject property has been completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 MINDANAO Way have any available units?
13121 MINDANAO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13121 MINDANAO Way have?
Some of 13121 MINDANAO Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 MINDANAO Way currently offering any rent specials?
13121 MINDANAO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 MINDANAO Way pet-friendly?
No, 13121 MINDANAO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13121 MINDANAO Way offer parking?
Yes, 13121 MINDANAO Way offers parking.
Does 13121 MINDANAO Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13121 MINDANAO Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 MINDANAO Way have a pool?
Yes, 13121 MINDANAO Way has a pool.
Does 13121 MINDANAO Way have accessible units?
No, 13121 MINDANAO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 MINDANAO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13121 MINDANAO Way has units with dishwashers.

