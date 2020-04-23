1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Spanish hacienda with grassy fenced in private front yard and super inviting living room with a fireplace, glassed in front wood windows, hardwood floors, formal dining room, and an original breakfast nook in the kitchen. There are two large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an enclosed patio with lovely views. There is a huge backyard and planters to grow your own veggies. Includes a 2 car garage and just a short distance to all the action, restaurants and fun shopping on Sunset Blvd. Hurry, this one won't last long!