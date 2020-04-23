All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive

1307 Edgecliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1307 Edgecliffe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Spanish hacienda with grassy fenced in private front yard and super inviting living room with a fireplace, glassed in front wood windows, hardwood floors, formal dining room, and an original breakfast nook in the kitchen. There are two large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an enclosed patio with lovely views. There is a huge backyard and planters to grow your own veggies. Includes a 2 car garage and just a short distance to all the action, restaurants and fun shopping on Sunset Blvd. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have any available units?
1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 EDGECLIFFE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College