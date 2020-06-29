All apartments in Los Angeles
13034 Mesa Verde Way
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

13034 Mesa Verde Way

13034 N Mesa Verde Way · No Longer Available
Location

13034 N Mesa Verde Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
This stunning Traditional home in the desirable Mountain Terrace Community features an open and well lit floor plan. The family room and living room greets you with its modern amenities. A beautiful chef's kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, a large island and ample storage space. A spacious loft is nestled atop the stairs and makes a great office space or entertainment area. The grandiose master suite features an en-suite full bathroom w/ spa-like features and a custom walk-in-closet for many to enjoy. The two additional spacious bedrooms are accompanied by an adjacent bathroom for easy access. The professionally designed backyard is larger than many in this community and features a covered patio, jacuzzi and a travertine pathway to a grand fountain. The drought tolerant landscaping and artificial grass truly enhance this entertainer yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have any available units?
13034 Mesa Verde Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have?
Some of 13034 Mesa Verde Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13034 Mesa Verde Way currently offering any rent specials?
13034 Mesa Verde Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13034 Mesa Verde Way pet-friendly?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way offer parking?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way does not offer parking.
Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have a pool?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way does not have a pool.
Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have accessible units?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13034 Mesa Verde Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13034 Mesa Verde Way does not have units with dishwashers.

