13034 Mesa Verde Way

This stunning Traditional home in the desirable Mountain Terrace Community features an open and well lit floor plan. The family room and living room greets you with its modern amenities. A beautiful chef's kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, a large island and ample storage space. A spacious loft is nestled atop the stairs and makes a great office space or entertainment area. The grandiose master suite features an en-suite full bathroom w/ spa-like features and a custom walk-in-closet for many to enjoy. The two additional spacious bedrooms are accompanied by an adjacent bathroom for easy access. The professionally designed backyard is larger than many in this community and features a covered patio, jacuzzi and a travertine pathway to a grand fountain. The drought tolerant landscaping and artificial grass truly enhance this entertainer yard.