All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13013 Warren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13013 Warren Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

13013 Warren Ave

13013 Warren Avenue · (310) 869-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13013 Warren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13013 Warren Ave · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One level house with large grassy backyard, hardwood floors and garage with direct access to home. - Very well maintained one level house with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two car attached garage with direct access to the house. Garage has plenty of cabinet, a utility sink and a large counter. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Kitchen has a bright window above the sink, gas range (stove/oven), and (not warranted) refrigerator. Recessed lighting throughout. Expansive grassy backyard and cute front lawn. Plenty of closet space throughout. Great side fenced in patio with plenty of storage space. New horizontal blinds throughout. Weekly gardening services included. House is located in quiet tree lined street in the Mar Vista Hills. Will consider a pet under 25 lbs with additional deposit. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon move in.

*****************************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID # 01521497

(RLNE4823306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 Warren Ave have any available units?
13013 Warren Ave has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13013 Warren Ave have?
Some of 13013 Warren Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13013 Warren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13013 Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13013 Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13013 Warren Ave does offer parking.
Does 13013 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13013 Warren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 13013 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13013 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 13013 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13013 Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13013 Warren Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity