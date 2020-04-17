13013 Warren Ave

Amenities

One level house with large grassy backyard, hardwood floors and garage with direct access to home. - Very well maintained one level house with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two car attached garage with direct access to the house. Garage has plenty of cabinet, a utility sink and a large counter. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Kitchen has a bright window above the sink, gas range (stove/oven), and (not warranted) refrigerator. Recessed lighting throughout. Expansive grassy backyard and cute front lawn. Plenty of closet space throughout. Great side fenced in patio with plenty of storage space. New horizontal blinds throughout. Weekly gardening services included. House is located in quiet tree lined street in the Mar Vista Hills. Will consider a pet under 25 lbs with additional deposit. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon move in.



