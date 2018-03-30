All apartments in Los Angeles
12766 Hortense Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12766 Hortense Street

12766 W Hortense St · No Longer Available
Location

12766 W Hortense St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is the one you have been waiting for! Stunning Newer Construction home located just moments from Beeman Park, the Studio City Library, and some of the best Studio City restaurants and shops, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity! Open floor plan with high ceilings a custom built chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, travertine and hardwood floors, custom cabinets, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Up the stairs is an open area, perfect for an office or play area. All bedrooms are spacious but the master suit is truly one of a kind and offers a Huge walk-in closet and fabulous master bathroom. The gorgeous backyard boasts a newer pool, built in BBQ, and fire pit seating area, great for entertaining, lounging and relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12766 Hortense Street have any available units?
12766 Hortense Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12766 Hortense Street have?
Some of 12766 Hortense Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12766 Hortense Street currently offering any rent specials?
12766 Hortense Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12766 Hortense Street pet-friendly?
No, 12766 Hortense Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12766 Hortense Street offer parking?
Yes, 12766 Hortense Street does offer parking.
Does 12766 Hortense Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12766 Hortense Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12766 Hortense Street have a pool?
Yes, 12766 Hortense Street has a pool.
Does 12766 Hortense Street have accessible units?
No, 12766 Hortense Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12766 Hortense Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12766 Hortense Street does not have units with dishwashers.
