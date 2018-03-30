12766 Hortense Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is the one you have been waiting for! Stunning Newer Construction home located just moments from Beeman Park, the Studio City Library, and some of the best Studio City restaurants and shops, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity! Open floor plan with high ceilings a custom built chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, travertine and hardwood floors, custom cabinets, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Up the stairs is an open area, perfect for an office or play area. All bedrooms are spacious but the master suit is truly one of a kind and offers a Huge walk-in closet and fabulous master bathroom. The gorgeous backyard boasts a newer pool, built in BBQ, and fire pit seating area, great for entertaining, lounging and relaxing.