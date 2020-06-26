1271 N. Virgil Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub internet access

Artists House in the HEART of Silverlake - Watch the virtual tour by going to YouTube and typing in the address: 1271 N Virgil St, Los Angeles, CA 90027, or click the link below!



Video tour link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjLydYGA9AE



Looking to rent my unique, fully furnished home in the Silverlake/Los Feliz area. Its available August 15th 2019 and looking to rent it for 6months with an option for longer.



Our home is one of a kind and a fabulous fusion of the old and new! It was built in 1900 and my husband and I have been renovating it with all handpicked and reclaimed materials. My husband is a sculptor and has made the place very unique with tons of artistic touches and it has great creative energy. One important note is that it is walking distance to all the best of Sunset Junction and Los Feliz, it is on the corner of Fountain and Virgil.



On the main floor there are three small bedrooms: one with a Cal King bed, one with a full bed in it and the other has a twin bed in it which we currently use as an office. There is a bonus attic room that also has both a queen and twin mattress. 1.5 bathrooms, no bathtub just shower. Kids are welcome but mind that it is located on a busy intersection and there is a circular staircase with no railing. (see pictures)



Some of the perks are a cozy outdoor working hot tub area, central air and heat, a dishwasher, laundry room on site, an outdoor deck and seating area, piano, wifi, a flatscreen tv with basic cable, Apple TV and DVD, a record player with amazing records you can enjoy and an 6 burner Viking Range with a pyramidal skylight in the kitchen, gated parking, close walking distance to metro and bus stops, walking distance to market, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and loads of charm! People have often referred to our home as an East Hollywood landmark! We have an Air Bnb unit on site next to the house that is run by our property manager so you would be sharing the driveway with those guests but there is space to park side by side so no one gets blocked in. We also just finished construction of a 40 foot epic tower next to our house (see picture#) that is currently being rented as well.



This unique home is available August 15th 2019 and we are hoping to rent it for at least 6 months to a year while we travel in Europe. Open to longer stays as well.



$3195/month plus utilities



(RLNE2672623)