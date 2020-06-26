All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1271 N. Virgil Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1271 N. Virgil Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1271 N. Virgil Ave

1271 N Virgil Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1271 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Artists House in the HEART of Silverlake - Watch the virtual tour by going to YouTube and typing in the address: 1271 N Virgil St, Los Angeles, CA 90027, or click the link below!

Video tour link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjLydYGA9AE

Looking to rent my unique, fully furnished home in the Silverlake/Los Feliz area. Its available August 15th 2019 and looking to rent it for 6months with an option for longer.

Our home is one of a kind and a fabulous fusion of the old and new! It was built in 1900 and my husband and I have been renovating it with all handpicked and reclaimed materials. My husband is a sculptor and has made the place very unique with tons of artistic touches and it has great creative energy. One important note is that it is walking distance to all the best of Sunset Junction and Los Feliz, it is on the corner of Fountain and Virgil.

On the main floor there are three small bedrooms: one with a Cal King bed, one with a full bed in it and the other has a twin bed in it which we currently use as an office. There is a bonus attic room that also has both a queen and twin mattress. 1.5 bathrooms, no bathtub just shower. Kids are welcome but mind that it is located on a busy intersection and there is a circular staircase with no railing. (see pictures)

Some of the perks are a cozy outdoor working hot tub area, central air and heat, a dishwasher, laundry room on site, an outdoor deck and seating area, piano, wifi, a flatscreen tv with basic cable, Apple TV and DVD, a record player with amazing records you can enjoy and an 6 burner Viking Range with a pyramidal skylight in the kitchen, gated parking, close walking distance to metro and bus stops, walking distance to market, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and loads of charm! People have often referred to our home as an East Hollywood landmark! We have an Air Bnb unit on site next to the house that is run by our property manager so you would be sharing the driveway with those guests but there is space to park side by side so no one gets blocked in. We also just finished construction of a 40 foot epic tower next to our house (see picture#) that is currently being rented as well.

This unique home is available August 15th 2019 and we are hoping to rent it for at least 6 months to a year while we travel in Europe. Open to longer stays as well.

$3195/month plus utilities

(RLNE2672623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have any available units?
1271 N. Virgil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have?
Some of 1271 N. Virgil Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 N. Virgil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1271 N. Virgil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 N. Virgil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1271 N. Virgil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1271 N. Virgil Ave offers parking.
Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 N. Virgil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have a pool?
No, 1271 N. Virgil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have accessible units?
No, 1271 N. Virgil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 N. Virgil Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 N. Virgil Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College