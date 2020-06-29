1266 North VIRGIL Avenue

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Two weeks free! A charming studio, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! Located in a 10 unit building, this unit only shares one wall with a neighbor. The complex is full of greenery and colorful flowers to make your living enjoyable. This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and wall AC included. Located in Silver Lake at the edge of Los Feliz and blocks away to the famous Vista theater, Cafe Vita, Dinosaur cafe, trendy Sunset Junction and many hip local spots! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Come and see it today!