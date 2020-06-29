All apartments in Los Angeles
1266 North VIRGIL Avenue

1266 Virgil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1266 Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
media room
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Two weeks free! A charming studio, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! Located in a 10 unit building, this unit only shares one wall with a neighbor. The complex is full of greenery and colorful flowers to make your living enjoyable. This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and wall AC included. Located in Silver Lake at the edge of Los Feliz and blocks away to the famous Vista theater, Cafe Vita, Dinosaur cafe, trendy Sunset Junction and many hip local spots! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have any available units?
1266 North VIRGIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have?
Some of 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1266 North VIRGIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 North VIRGIL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
