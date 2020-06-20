12608 Califa Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

This Valley village home has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors throughout, concept layout, tons of natural light, fireplace, and vaulted wood-plank ceiling in the dining room. The kitchen is newly built, including beautiful white cabinets, stunning marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Large dining room leads out through the double french doors to an inviting, private, and tranquil backyard, featuring a lovely desert landscape, Three bedrooms are all spacious, the master bedroom having its own en suite luxurious bathroom, the other two rooms sharing a beautiful bathroom. So many upgrades, a home not to be missed!