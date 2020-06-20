All apartments in Los Angeles
12608 Califa Street

12608 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12608 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Valley village home has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors throughout, concept layout, tons of natural light, fireplace, and vaulted wood-plank ceiling in the dining room. The kitchen is newly built, including beautiful white cabinets, stunning marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Large dining room leads out through the double french doors to an inviting, private, and tranquil backyard, featuring a lovely desert landscape, Three bedrooms are all spacious, the master bedroom having its own en suite luxurious bathroom, the other two rooms sharing a beautiful bathroom. So many upgrades, a home not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 Califa Street have any available units?
12608 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12608 Califa Street have?
Some of 12608 Califa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12608 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 12608 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12608 Califa Street offer parking?
No, 12608 Califa Street does not offer parking.
Does 12608 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 12608 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 12608 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 12608 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12608 Califa Street has units with dishwashers.
