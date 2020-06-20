All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1260 W 39th St 1&9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1260 W 39th St 1&9
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1260 W 39th St 1&9

1260 W 39th St · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1260 W 39th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1&9 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 BR stunners near exposition park!!! - Property Id: 121616

Come by Thursday June 18th @ 12:00 PM!!!
Call or text 213-640-9404 if you can stop by!

110 freeway and Exposition Metro Line
A few blocks to USC Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Near George Lucas Arts Museum.

Units are 550 sq ft or more!!!!

All Units Have New- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Beautiful wood laminate or actual hard wood floor design throughout
Energy/water efficient design
Washer/dryer ON SITE
High ceilings and Recessed Lighting
Fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens
Low flow toilets
New Custom Cabinets with Plenty of Space
Private off street parking for each unit
Security gate with keypad access
Nicely Landscaped
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: Cats and Small Dogs

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible. Thank you!!! We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121616
Property Id 121616

(RLNE5832451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have any available units?
1260 W 39th St 1&9 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have?
Some of 1260 W 39th St 1&9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 W 39th St 1&9 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 W 39th St 1&9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 W 39th St 1&9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 is pet friendly.
Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 does offer parking.
Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have a pool?
No, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 does not have a pool.
Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have accessible units?
No, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 W 39th St 1&9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 1&9 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1260 W 39th St 1&9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity