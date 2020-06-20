1260 W 39th St 1&9

Amenities
1 BR stunners near exposition park!!! - Property Id: 121616
Come by Thursday June 18th @ 12:00 PM!!!
Call or text 213-640-9404 if you can stop by!
110 freeway and Exposition Metro Line
A few blocks to USC Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Near George Lucas Arts Museum.
Units are 550 sq ft or more!!!!
All Units Have New- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Beautiful wood laminate or actual hard wood floor design throughout
Energy/water efficient design
Washer/dryer ON SITE
High ceilings and Recessed Lighting
Fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens
Low flow toilets
New Custom Cabinets with Plenty of Space
Private off street parking for each unit
Security gate with keypad access
Nicely Landscaped
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: Cats and Small Dogs
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible. Thank you!!! We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121616
Property Id 121616
(RLNE5832451)