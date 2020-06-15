All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue

12580 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12580 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Completely remodeled Midcentury on one of the nicest streets in all of Mar Vista! The main house is a large 2+2. Chef's kitchen with plenty of room for a kitchen table with views of the private front yard. Two stunning spa like bathrooms. All new wide plank hardwood floors. Hi-vaulted ceiling in living room. Master bedroom with new french doors that lead to deck & yard. Large & extremely private front and backyards. Stunning MASSIVE deck with gas line for a BBQ with great views! Laundry (1) in kitchen. Brand new heating and A/C system, electric gate to parking area. The guesthouse is 1+1 w/ it's own central heat, washer & dryer hookups (laundry 2), stunning bathroom & private entrance. Gated private front entry leads to front door of the home. Near great restaurants, coffee shops, farmer's market, and all the other great shops Mar Vista has to offer! Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home in one of the nicest areas of WLA! Lease available starting 9/15/19. or 10/01/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have any available units?
12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have?
Some of 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
