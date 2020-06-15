12580 WESTMINSTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill hot tub

Completely remodeled Midcentury on one of the nicest streets in all of Mar Vista! The main house is a large 2+2. Chef's kitchen with plenty of room for a kitchen table with views of the private front yard. Two stunning spa like bathrooms. All new wide plank hardwood floors. Hi-vaulted ceiling in living room. Master bedroom with new french doors that lead to deck & yard. Large & extremely private front and backyards. Stunning MASSIVE deck with gas line for a BBQ with great views! Laundry (1) in kitchen. Brand new heating and A/C system, electric gate to parking area. The guesthouse is 1+1 w/ it's own central heat, washer & dryer hookups (laundry 2), stunning bathroom & private entrance. Gated private front entry leads to front door of the home. Near great restaurants, coffee shops, farmer's market, and all the other great shops Mar Vista has to offer! Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home in one of the nicest areas of WLA! Lease available starting 9/15/19. or 10/01/19.