Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

1255 WARNER Avenue

1255 Warner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Warner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this inviting 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath, traditional single-level home moments from Westwood Village and Beverly Hills. Enter into the bright and expansive living and dining room that overlooks the tranquil tree-lined street. The updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a quaint breakfast nook. Off the comforting family room is a 3/4 bathroom as well as access to the shaded outdoor deck and backyard. Beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and heat. Attached garage with laundry facilities plus an additional refrigerator. Centrally located off the Wilshire Corridor in close proximity to world-class shopping and dining destinations. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

