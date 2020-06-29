1255 WARNER Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this inviting 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath, traditional single-level home moments from Westwood Village and Beverly Hills. Enter into the bright and expansive living and dining room that overlooks the tranquil tree-lined street. The updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a quaint breakfast nook. Off the comforting family room is a 3/4 bathroom as well as access to the shaded outdoor deck and backyard. Beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and heat. Attached garage with laundry facilities plus an additional refrigerator. Centrally located off the Wilshire Corridor in close proximity to world-class shopping and dining destinations. Truly a must see!