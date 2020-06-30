1251 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home + den sits on a terrific street in a prime Westwood location, corner lot bring in natural light throughout. The spacious floor plan with hardwood floors throughout encompasses a large living room with fireplace and a formal dining room,Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Huge master bedroom with large extensively remodel bathroom, deep soaking tub and walk in shower. close to Westwood Village, Century City Mall, fine dining, and places of worship. Welcome Home. A must see.