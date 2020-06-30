All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1251 MALCOLM Avenue

1251 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home + den sits on a terrific street in a prime Westwood location, corner lot bring in natural light throughout. The spacious floor plan with hardwood floors throughout encompasses a large living room with fireplace and a formal dining room,Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Huge master bedroom with large extensively remodel bathroom, deep soaking tub and walk in shower. close to Westwood Village, Century City Mall, fine dining, and places of worship. Welcome Home. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
1251 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 1251 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1251 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 MALCOLM Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

