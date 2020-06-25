All apartments in Los Angeles
12337 GORHAM Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

12337 GORHAM Avenue

12337 Gorham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12337 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This is a short term/month to month lease listing. Minimum of 31 day lease requirement. This townhouse is delivered unfurnished however, it can also be leased out furnished for an additional fee. Two onsite and uncovered parking spaces available. This listing stays on "THEMLS" even if there are tenants staying at this property. Fully furnished house with modern furniture all around. Very bright and roomy with 1750 sq/ft of living space. You must contact owner directly to get more information. There is no handicap access. Please call to get more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have any available units?
12337 GORHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have?
Some of 12337 GORHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 GORHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12337 GORHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 GORHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12337 GORHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12337 GORHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12337 GORHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 12337 GORHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12337 GORHAM Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12337 GORHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12337 GORHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
