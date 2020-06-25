12337 GORHAM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

This is a short term/month to month lease listing. Minimum of 31 day lease requirement. This townhouse is delivered unfurnished however, it can also be leased out furnished for an additional fee. Two onsite and uncovered parking spaces available. This listing stays on "THEMLS" even if there are tenants staying at this property. Fully furnished house with modern furniture all around. Very bright and roomy with 1750 sq/ft of living space. You must contact owner directly to get more information. There is no handicap access. Please call to get more info.