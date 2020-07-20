1233 Amherst Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW AVAILABLE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS SHAMPOOED! Beautiful open concept condo with a big kitchen and breakfast bar that opens up to a living room with recessed lighting on Lutron dimmers perfect for entertaining. The bright open floor-plan features a fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors with custom french doors opening to a nice sized balcony for BBQ and small outdoor furniture. The master suite is generous with a big walk in closet and double sink bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious completed with an over-sized walk in closet. This home boasts plenty of storage for all of the essentials. Perfectly situated close to restaurants, entertainment, shops and walking distance to Brentwood and Santa Monica. Public transit is very accessible. It's a short walk to the light rail Expo LRT line. Building has an exercise room complete with weights, pre-core, treadmill, workout bench, TV&DVD player and couches to relax. There is also a 1000sqft roof deck for small parties and sunbathing. Each floor has its own laundry machine. Topped off with 2 parking spots in a clean, camera secured garage and 2 large built in storage lockers. Rent is $3400/mo, 1 months rent security deposit. Email Monica at monikarocks@hotmail.com if interested.