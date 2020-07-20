All apartments in Los Angeles
1233 Amherst Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:35 AM

1233 Amherst Ave

1233 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW AVAILABLE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS SHAMPOOED! Beautiful open concept condo with a big kitchen and breakfast bar that opens up to a living room with recessed lighting on Lutron dimmers perfect for entertaining. The bright open floor-plan features a fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors with custom french doors opening to a nice sized balcony for BBQ and small outdoor furniture. The master suite is generous with a big walk in closet and double sink bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious completed with an over-sized walk in closet. This home boasts plenty of storage for all of the essentials. Perfectly situated close to restaurants, entertainment, shops and walking distance to Brentwood and Santa Monica. Public transit is very accessible. It's a short walk to the light rail Expo LRT line. Building has an exercise room complete with weights, pre-core, treadmill, workout bench, TV&DVD player and couches to relax. There is also a 1000sqft roof deck for small parties and sunbathing. Each floor has its own laundry machine. Topped off with 2 parking spots in a clean, camera secured garage and 2 large built in storage lockers. Rent is $3400/mo, 1 months rent security deposit. Email Monica at monikarocks@hotmail.com if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Amherst Ave have any available units?
1233 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 1233 Amherst Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Amherst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Amherst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Amherst Ave offers parking.
Does 1233 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Amherst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 1233 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 1233 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Amherst Ave has units with dishwashers.
