Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

1228 S Saltair Avenue Unit 7

1228 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1228 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

Enjoy comfortable living in this unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment home property rental in the West Los Angeles neighborhood, right in the heart of L.A.'s dynamic urban living offering unparalleled service and exceptional amenities.

Apartment Features:
- Cozy interior has hardwood and tile floors, and regular tub
- Kitchen has granite countertop and ready-to-use kitchen appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher
- Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer
- Central wall unit A/C and electric heaters
- Balcony
- 1-car covered parking spot under the house and on-street parking.

Renter pays electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will handle the water, trash, and sewage. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub. And, its located in walkscore.com rated Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable area, so daily errands dont require a car and biking is convenient for most trips.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 91
Bike Score: 75

Nearby parks: Recreation Center Stoner Pool, Brentwood Country Club, and Douglas Park.

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.0 mile
20 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2 Wilshire Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

