Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1206 3RD Avenue

1206 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
rent controlled
This is a pride of ownership 2BR/1BA Apartment available. Spacious, quiet, well lit, Dining room/living room, wood floors, newer kitchen and bath and there's a private patio attached to the unit for your own personal use with private access. Secure building with cameras gates. There's a garage for 1 car and plenty of street parking. Great Central location minutes from Culver City, Downtown LA., Mid City & Beverly Hills. Please call listing agent for more info or appointment. Long term tenants in other units. No pets. Tenant pays gas/electric/renters insurance for full term of tenancy. Apartment is rent control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 3RD Avenue have any available units?
1206 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 1206 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

