1206 3RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage rent controlled

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage rent controlled

This is a pride of ownership 2BR/1BA Apartment available. Spacious, quiet, well lit, Dining room/living room, wood floors, newer kitchen and bath and there's a private patio attached to the unit for your own personal use with private access. Secure building with cameras gates. There's a garage for 1 car and plenty of street parking. Great Central location minutes from Culver City, Downtown LA., Mid City & Beverly Hills. Please call listing agent for more info or appointment. Long term tenants in other units. No pets. Tenant pays gas/electric/renters insurance for full term of tenancy. Apartment is rent control.