Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:27 AM

12045 Guerin Street

12045 Guerin Street · (818) 919-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12045 Guerin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH4 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Experience the chic lifestyle this 4-level architectural-style building has to offer! This quiet complex offers a Posh lobby with elevator access, high quality finishes throughout and parking lot/ garage. This Penthouse unit exudes stylish flair, highlighted by stunning Oak floors, recessed lighting, alarm system, dual-pane sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony and separate laundry closet with washer & dryer, plus ample cabinet space. Kitchen, which opens up to living room, features Quartz countertops, unique stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and self-closing drawers. Master bedrooms feature private full bathroom, walk-in closet and access to private balcony. Secondary bedrooms include generous closet space. Bathrooms feature stone floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and brilliant finishes. This unit is complete with high-rise ceilings. Located within walking distance to shops and fine dining and just minutes to Ventura Blvd and Major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12045 Guerin Street have any available units?
12045 Guerin Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12045 Guerin Street have?
Some of 12045 Guerin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12045 Guerin Street currently offering any rent specials?
12045 Guerin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12045 Guerin Street pet-friendly?
No, 12045 Guerin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12045 Guerin Street offer parking?
Yes, 12045 Guerin Street does offer parking.
Does 12045 Guerin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12045 Guerin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12045 Guerin Street have a pool?
No, 12045 Guerin Street does not have a pool.
Does 12045 Guerin Street have accessible units?
No, 12045 Guerin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12045 Guerin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12045 Guerin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
