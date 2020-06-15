12045 Guerin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system elevator parking garage lobby

Experience the chic lifestyle this 4-level architectural-style building has to offer! This quiet complex offers a Posh lobby with elevator access, high quality finishes throughout and parking lot/ garage. This Penthouse unit exudes stylish flair, highlighted by stunning Oak floors, recessed lighting, alarm system, dual-pane sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony and separate laundry closet with washer & dryer, plus ample cabinet space. Kitchen, which opens up to living room, features Quartz countertops, unique stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and self-closing drawers. Master bedrooms feature private full bathroom, walk-in closet and access to private balcony. Secondary bedrooms include generous closet space. Bathrooms feature stone floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and brilliant finishes. This unit is complete with high-rise ceilings. Located within walking distance to shops and fine dining and just minutes to Ventura Blvd and Major freeways.