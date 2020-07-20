All apartments in Los Angeles
120 North HARPER Avenue

120 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1930's UPPER DUPLEX UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, character-rich unit features three generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, and exquisite period details throughout. The foyer entry opens to a grand living room with picture window and fireplace, large formal dining room, extra-wide hallway, generous bedrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Details include original hardwood floors, master bath with period tile, separate tub and shower, high ceilings, French windows, archways and built-ins. There are two private balconies with fabulous city views off the dining room. Additional features include central heat/AC, and an automatic two-car garage. Ideally located near Third Street, the Grove and the Beverly Center, this is a rare offering of an incredible, authentic Spanish duplex unit in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
120 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 120 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 120 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 120 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
