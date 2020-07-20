120 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1930's UPPER DUPLEX UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, character-rich unit features three generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, and exquisite period details throughout. The foyer entry opens to a grand living room with picture window and fireplace, large formal dining room, extra-wide hallway, generous bedrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Details include original hardwood floors, master bath with period tile, separate tub and shower, high ceilings, French windows, archways and built-ins. There are two private balconies with fabulous city views off the dining room. Additional features include central heat/AC, and an automatic two-car garage. Ideally located near Third Street, the Grove and the Beverly Center, this is a rare offering of an incredible, authentic Spanish duplex unit in an ideal location!