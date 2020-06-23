All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2

119 S Westmoreland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

119 S Westmoreland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent out this restored 1920s Art deco style 900 square foot unfurnished apartment in the vibrant neighborhood in MacArthur Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. This location is a Walkers Paradise so most daily errands going to and from nearby establishments in the downtown area do not require a car. You will never run out of places to hang out or play as it is conveniently situated near restaurants, coffee shops, recreation centers, and public parks. South Westmoreland Avenue is a mere eight-minute walk from the Metro Purple Line (805) and the Metro Red Line (802) at the Wilshire / Vermont Station stop. The property has on-street parking that can accommodate 6 cars but on a first come, first serve basis. A covered car park will soon be constructed in the near future. The homes stunning interior which is well-lit and well-ventilated has high ceilings with recessed lightings. It features 2 comfortable bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a small yet fenced yard, and hardwood and marble floors. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth countertops and white tile backsplash, ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances, recessed lightings, and fine cabinets and drawers for enough storage. It has central Air Conditioner and gas heating installed for climate control. Its bedrooms are comfortable and well-lit, thanks to its wide windows that let in ample natural light to enter. It also has closets for additional storage space. The stylish bathroom has modern bathroom fixtures, mirror-fronted 2 sink marble vanity with lots of drawers of storage, and glass door encased shower area. For your laundry needs, a coin operated washer and dryer are provided in the ground floor level where the parking is located. Pets such cats and dogs are allowed on the property (dogs are allowed up to 50 lbs.). A $500 deposit is required for each pet.

Nearby parks: Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA and MacArthur Park.

Walk Score: 96
Transit Score: 82

Nearby Schools:
Dr. Sammy Lee Medical

(RLNE4750604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have any available units?
119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have?
Some of 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 offers parking.
Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have a pool?
No, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
