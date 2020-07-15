All apartments in Los Angeles
Blix 32
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

Blix 32

10834 Blix Street · (747) 239-4842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 off your 1st Month's Rent
Location

10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blix 32.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
nest technology
online portal
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities. Our two-bedroom residences reflect classic comfort blended with a stylish design featuring central cooling and heating, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz countertops and, washer and dryer.

Discover a blend of luxurious amenities and chic interiors to elevate your lifestyle. Stay home and enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and relaxing spa or enjoy all the excitement of the city right outside your door. Blix 32 Apts is next to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment. Catch the MTA Red Line Subway and Orange Line minutes from your home to all the conveniences of the city. With a wide variety of art galleries, restaurants, and coffee houses nearby, you’ll never run out of options. Call us today to schedule a visit and see your new home at Blix32 Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.46 Application Fee
Deposit: $700 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each, Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blix 32 have any available units?
Blix 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Blix 32 have?
Some of Blix 32's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blix 32 currently offering any rent specials?
Blix 32 is offering the following rent specials: $300 off your 1st Month's Rent
Is Blix 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, Blix 32 is pet friendly.
Does Blix 32 offer parking?
Yes, Blix 32 offers parking.
Does Blix 32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blix 32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blix 32 have a pool?
No, Blix 32 does not have a pool.
Does Blix 32 have accessible units?
Yes, Blix 32 has accessible units.
Does Blix 32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blix 32 has units with dishwashers.
