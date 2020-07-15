Amenities
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities. Our two-bedroom residences reflect classic comfort blended with a stylish design featuring central cooling and heating, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz countertops and, washer and dryer.
Discover a blend of luxurious amenities and chic interiors to elevate your lifestyle. Stay home and enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and relaxing spa or enjoy all the excitement of the city right outside your door. Blix 32 Apts is next to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment. Catch the MTA Red Line Subway and Orange Line minutes from your home to all the conveniences of the city. With a wide variety of art galleries, restaurants, and coffee houses nearby, you’ll never run out of options. Call us today to schedule a visit and see your new home at Blix32 Apartments.