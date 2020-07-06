11688 Picturesque Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Desirable location South of Ventura Blvd. Soaring 2 story ceilings in living room with fireplace flooded with natural light. Bedroom one with walk-in closet, is an open loft concept with 2nd fireplace and access to private rear patio. 2nd Bedroom with plantation style wardrobe and balcony with views. Extra large bathroom with double sinks and vanity with spa tub/shower. Gardening included, all utilities to be paid by tenant. Cat permitted, Dog will need prior permission and require additional security deposit. Minutes to Restaurant Row