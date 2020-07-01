1156 South CITRUS Avenue

Amenities

Prized 1800 sf Upper Unit in a Trophy 1930s Spanish duplex. Get the best of both worlds with this beautifully renovated & light-filled apartment full of original period details & modern amenities. Formal living room, dining room, breakfast room, chef's kitchen, office/3rd bedroom, & in-unit laundry room with washer & dryer. Original tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors, lights throughout by HD Buttercup, Restoration Hardware & Rejuvenation, plantation shutters, hall skylight, period built-ins, & abundant closets. Plus two-car automatic garage exclusive to this unit. Relax on your back balcony or spacious front porch. Walk to everyone's favorite Trejo's Tacos, Commerson Restaurant, Starbucks, & prominent art galleries David Kordansky and Kayne Griffin Corcoran. Minutes to Republique, Sycamore Kitchen, Lassen's Natural Foods, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, LACMA, Petersen Automotive Museum, and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. An exceptional property - do NOT miss this!