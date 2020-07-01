All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

1156 South CITRUS Avenue

1156 South Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1156 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prized 1800 sf Upper Unit in a Trophy 1930s Spanish duplex. Get the best of both worlds with this beautifully renovated & light-filled apartment full of original period details & modern amenities. Formal living room, dining room, breakfast room, chef's kitchen, office/3rd bedroom, & in-unit laundry room with washer & dryer. Original tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors, lights throughout by HD Buttercup, Restoration Hardware & Rejuvenation, plantation shutters, hall skylight, period built-ins, & abundant closets. Plus two-car automatic garage exclusive to this unit. Relax on your back balcony or spacious front porch. Walk to everyone's favorite Trejo's Tacos, Commerson Restaurant, Starbucks, & prominent art galleries David Kordansky and Kayne Griffin Corcoran. Minutes to Republique, Sycamore Kitchen, Lassen's Natural Foods, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, LACMA, Petersen Automotive Museum, and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. An exceptional property - do NOT miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
1156 South CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 1156 South CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 South CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1156 South CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 South CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 South CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 South CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

