1154 S Muirfield Rd

Amenities
Huge Newly Renovated Townhouse Style Condo with over 2000 SF of living space with an additional 900 sqft finished the attic. Located in the ever-convenient Mid-City area of Longwood Highlands. This upgraded unit features a private entrance, stainless steel appliances, high-end washer/dryers, new windows, dishwasher, new laminate floors, new showers/tubs, paneled doors and built-in cabinetry. Fully gated with beautiful private front yard, new fencing and lighting, the property offers 2 secure parking spaces with automatic garage doors. This is the "owners unit" in a 3-unit multifamily that is currently listed for sale MLS #19-524954