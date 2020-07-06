All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1154 S Muirfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1154 S Muirfield Rd
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:00 AM

1154 S Muirfield Rd

1154 South Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1154 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Newly Renovated Townhouse Style Condo with over 2000 SF of living space with an additional 900 sqft finished the attic. Located in the ever-convenient Mid-City area of Longwood Highlands. This upgraded unit features a private entrance, stainless steel appliances, high-end washer/dryers, new windows, dishwasher, new laminate floors, new showers/tubs, paneled doors and built-in cabinetry. Fully gated with beautiful private front yard, new fencing and lighting, the property offers 2 secure parking spaces with automatic garage doors. This is the "owners unit" in a 3-unit multifamily that is currently listed for sale MLS #19-524954

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have any available units?
1154 S Muirfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have?
Some of 1154 S Muirfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 S Muirfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1154 S Muirfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 S Muirfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 S Muirfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1154 S Muirfield Rd offers parking.
Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 S Muirfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have a pool?
No, 1154 S Muirfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1154 S Muirfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 S Muirfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 S Muirfield Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College