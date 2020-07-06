1154 S Muirfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge Newly Renovated Townhouse Style Condo with over 2000 SF of living space with an additional 900 sqft finished the attic. Located in the ever-convenient Mid-City area of Longwood Highlands. This upgraded unit features a private entrance, stainless steel appliances, high-end washer/dryers, new windows, dishwasher, new laminate floors, new showers/tubs, paneled doors and built-in cabinetry. Fully gated with beautiful private front yard, new fencing and lighting, the property offers 2 secure parking spaces with automatic garage doors. This is the "owners unit" in a 3-unit multifamily that is currently listed for sale MLS #19-524954