Los Angeles, CA
11444 MOORPARK Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:30 AM

11444 MOORPARK Street

11444 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

11444 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A rare find! Newly-remodeled, spacious (1,820 sq.ft.) 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Colfax Meadows - a few yards to hip & trendy Tujunga Village with its famous dining and boutiques. This is a newer construction and newly remodeled townhouse. On the first floor you'll find a spacious living room & dining area that opens to a kitchen. Kitchen has granite tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Among other features are laminate floors, high ceilings, recessed lights, fireplaces, and guest powder room. On 2nd floor you'll find two bedrooms each one has a private deck / patio that bring the outdoor views into your bedrooms, a 2nd bathroom and laundry room. 3rd floor is the grand master suite with soaring high beam ceiling, a huge walk-in closet and master bath. Located mins away fromCBS and Universal Studios, minutes to all major studios: Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, NBC, ABC. Also can be rented furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
11444 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11444 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 11444 MOORPARK Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
11444 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 11444 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11444 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 11444 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 11444 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11444 MOORPARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 11444 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 11444 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 11444 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11444 MOORPARK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
