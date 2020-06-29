11444 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A rare find! Newly-remodeled, spacious (1,820 sq.ft.) 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Colfax Meadows - a few yards to hip & trendy Tujunga Village with its famous dining and boutiques. This is a newer construction and newly remodeled townhouse. On the first floor you'll find a spacious living room & dining area that opens to a kitchen. Kitchen has granite tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Among other features are laminate floors, high ceilings, recessed lights, fireplaces, and guest powder room. On 2nd floor you'll find two bedrooms each one has a private deck / patio that bring the outdoor views into your bedrooms, a 2nd bathroom and laundry room. 3rd floor is the grand master suite with soaring high beam ceiling, a huge walk-in closet and master bath. Located mins away fromCBS and Universal Studios, minutes to all major studios: Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, NBC, ABC. Also can be rented furnished.