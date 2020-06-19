All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11442 Baird Avenue 1/2

11442 Baird Avenue · (818) 720-9922
Location

11442 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new accesory dwelling unit built in 2020 located in Porter Ranch north of Rinaldi. One bedroom and one bath with a living room, remodeled kitchen that has quartz counters, custom cabinetry, built-in microwave, free-standing range, and refrigerator. There is also recessed lighting, laminate flooring, washer & dryer inside. The bathroom offers a custom shower and vanity. Here's your chance to be the first one to live in this highly desirable neighborhood. Close to the 118 Fwy, shopping, hiking trails, CSUN, and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11442 Baird Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
