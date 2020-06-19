11442 Baird Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Brand new accesory dwelling unit built in 2020 located in Porter Ranch north of Rinaldi. One bedroom and one bath with a living room, remodeled kitchen that has quartz counters, custom cabinetry, built-in microwave, free-standing range, and refrigerator. There is also recessed lighting, laminate flooring, washer & dryer inside. The bathroom offers a custom shower and vanity. Here's your chance to be the first one to live in this highly desirable neighborhood. Close to the 118 Fwy, shopping, hiking trails, CSUN, and more!!