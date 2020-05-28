11439 ALBATA Street

Amenities
Located in popular Brentwood Glen, this beautiful home offers great privacy. The home has been substantially remodeled and offers abundant storage and two-zone central air conditioning. The formal entry leads to the extremely spacious living room w/hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, & a wall of sliding glass doors leading to the side courtyard providing an ideal indoor/outdoor feeling. The formal dining room is perfect for hosting dinner parties. An enormous family room has a second fireplace, new laminate floors, and is open to the beautiful kitchen featuring Caesarstone counters, new cabinets, new flooring & Meile appliances. Sliding glass doors lead out to the charming backyard. Downstairs is one bedroom with a completely redone bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and one bath. The sumptuous bath features a spa tub and a separate shower. There is a two-car private garage with direct access into the entry hall. This lovely home has it all!