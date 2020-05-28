All apartments in Los Angeles
11439 ALBATA Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:42 PM

11439 ALBATA Street

11439 Albata Street · No Longer Available
Location

11439 Albata Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in popular Brentwood Glen, this beautiful home offers great privacy. The home has been substantially remodeled and offers abundant storage and two-zone central air conditioning. The formal entry leads to the extremely spacious living room w/hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, & a wall of sliding glass doors leading to the side courtyard providing an ideal indoor/outdoor feeling. The formal dining room is perfect for hosting dinner parties. An enormous family room has a second fireplace, new laminate floors, and is open to the beautiful kitchen featuring Caesarstone counters, new cabinets, new flooring & Meile appliances. Sliding glass doors lead out to the charming backyard. Downstairs is one bedroom with a completely redone bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and one bath. The sumptuous bath features a spa tub and a separate shower. There is a two-car private garage with direct access into the entry hall. This lovely home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11439 ALBATA Street have any available units?
11439 ALBATA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11439 ALBATA Street have?
Some of 11439 ALBATA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11439 ALBATA Street currently offering any rent specials?
11439 ALBATA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11439 ALBATA Street pet-friendly?
No, 11439 ALBATA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11439 ALBATA Street offer parking?
Yes, 11439 ALBATA Street offers parking.
Does 11439 ALBATA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11439 ALBATA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11439 ALBATA Street have a pool?
No, 11439 ALBATA Street does not have a pool.
Does 11439 ALBATA Street have accessible units?
No, 11439 ALBATA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11439 ALBATA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11439 ALBATA Street has units with dishwashers.
