11357 DONA LISA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Mid Century View Property located in Studio City's Carpenter School District. Enormous Double Door Entry to 5 Bedroom + 5 Bathroom house. Tile and parquets floors upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with Bay window, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Separate dining room. Large living room with fireplace, surrounded with brick stones. Upstairs you can enter to Master Suite with fireplace, balcony with a valley view, walk-in closet and separate office room. Two bedrooms are connecting with Jack and Jill bathroom. One of the Bedrooms have exit to a beautiful terrace. 2 Car Garage with a lots of built-in storage spaces, have exit to the laundry room with a lots of cabinets. Downstairs is separate bedroom and bath for the maid. NEST A/C. Back Yard with a plenty outdoors entertaining space, fruit trees and magnificent city and valley views. Gated Court Yard with a lots of beautiful flowers and trees. Located near major freeways and close to Ventura Blvd. COME AND SEE THIS GREAT HOUSE.