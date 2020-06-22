All apartments in Los Angeles
11357 DONA LISA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11357 DONA LISA Drive

11357 Dona Lisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Dona Lisa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mid Century View Property located in Studio City's Carpenter School District. Enormous Double Door Entry to 5 Bedroom + 5 Bathroom house. Tile and parquets floors upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with Bay window, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Separate dining room. Large living room with fireplace, surrounded with brick stones. Upstairs you can enter to Master Suite with fireplace, balcony with a valley view, walk-in closet and separate office room. Two bedrooms are connecting with Jack and Jill bathroom. One of the Bedrooms have exit to a beautiful terrace. 2 Car Garage with a lots of built-in storage spaces, have exit to the laundry room with a lots of cabinets. Downstairs is separate bedroom and bath for the maid. NEST A/C. Back Yard with a plenty outdoors entertaining space, fruit trees and magnificent city and valley views. Gated Court Yard with a lots of beautiful flowers and trees. Located near major freeways and close to Ventura Blvd. COME AND SEE THIS GREAT HOUSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have any available units?
11357 DONA LISA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have?
Some of 11357 DONA LISA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 DONA LISA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11357 DONA LISA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 DONA LISA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11357 DONA LISA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11357 DONA LISA Drive offers parking.
Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11357 DONA LISA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have a pool?
No, 11357 DONA LISA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11357 DONA LISA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 DONA LISA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11357 DONA LISA Drive has units with dishwashers.
