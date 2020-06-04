1120 S Dolphin St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

spacious Tranquil surroundings near Averill Park - Property Id: 176443



A charmer Craftsman style duplex in prestigious Vista Del Oro in a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, New tile, hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom, laundry room and stove included.

Walking distance to a residential area park for walking and jogging. Near many shops and restaurants and only a few minutes to the 110 fwy. and Long Beach.

Sorry no pets. $1,650 plus deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176443p

Property Id 176443



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5312602)