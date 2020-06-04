All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1120 S Dolphin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1120 S Dolphin St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1120 S Dolphin St

1120 South Dolphin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northwest San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 South Dolphin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
spacious Tranquil surroundings near Averill Park - Property Id: 176443

A charmer Craftsman style duplex in prestigious Vista Del Oro in a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, New tile, hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom, laundry room and stove included.
Walking distance to a residential area park for walking and jogging. Near many shops and restaurants and only a few minutes to the 110 fwy. and Long Beach.
Sorry no pets. $1,650 plus deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176443p
Property Id 176443

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5312602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 S Dolphin St have any available units?
1120 S Dolphin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 S Dolphin St have?
Some of 1120 S Dolphin St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 S Dolphin St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 S Dolphin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 S Dolphin St pet-friendly?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1120 S Dolphin St offer parking?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St does not offer parking.
Does 1120 S Dolphin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 S Dolphin St have a pool?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 S Dolphin St have accessible units?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 S Dolphin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 S Dolphin St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College