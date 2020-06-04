1120 S Dolphin St

Amenities
spacious Tranquil surroundings near Averill Park - Property Id: 176443
A charmer Craftsman style duplex in prestigious Vista Del Oro in a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, New tile, hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom, laundry room and stove included.
Walking distance to a residential area park for walking and jogging. Near many shops and restaurants and only a few minutes to the 110 fwy. and Long Beach.
Sorry no pets. $1,650 plus deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176443p
Property Id 176443
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5312602)