1120 LA COLLINA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This magnificent furnished Italian villa is located in the exclusive La Collina 24-hour gated enclave. Secured behind a second set of gates and sited on expansive grounds this rare trophy estate offers emotional old world charm with modern amenities in an A+ location. The dramatic and romantic interiors offer incredible scale with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, sensational period fireplaces, French doors that open to the picturesque gardens and original architectural details and elements throughout. Featuring a ballroom sized living room, formal dining room, family room/library, chef's kitchen, incredible master suite with dual baths and walk-in closets, two bedroom guest house and 2-room staff quarters. The European-style gardens are manicured to perfection with an expansive grassy yard, mature trees, and pool. Ample motor-court for 8+ cars plus 4 car garage. Entertain in grand style or enjoy the peaceful tranquility of this historic compound just moments from downtown Beverly Hills.