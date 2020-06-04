All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118

11119 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11119 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*FREE RENT* Beautiful condo available in Toluca Lake!!! - Contact info:
Dante | North Oak Property Mgmt. | (310) 902-5896

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Parking: 2 Carport
Deposit: $1,000.00 m*oac*
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK ($500.00 Pet Deposit & $50.00 Pet Rent)
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condominium

DESCRIPTION
We would like to welcome you to your future home in Toluca Lake a small, peaceful neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley with a tightknit community feel. Those who work in the entertainment industry will appreciate easy access to an array of world-famous studios, including Universal Studios, Disney Studios, CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, NBC Universal all just minutes away, while travel enthusiasts will cherish the convenience of flying from the Bob Hope Airport, which makes vacationing a much more enjoyable experience than the crowds and commotion at LAX. Quaint boutiques, popular restaurants, and exciting entertainment all within minutes.
Easy freeway access to the 170, 134 and 101.

RENT: $3,095.00
DEPOSIT: $1000.00 *oac*
* OFF ON 2ND MONTHS RENT *

**SMALL PETS OK (UNDER 25LBS.) WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & PET RENT**

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Roof top deck
Central A/C
Cable-ready
Washer & Dryer in Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Covered parking
Access to Public Transportation
Assigned Parking
Gated Access
Public Parks, Freeways & Shopping Nearby

Call Us Today To View Your New Home!

Contact info:
Dante | North Oak Real Estate Inv., Inc. | (310) 902-5896

**THIS AD IS BEING ADVERTISED BY NORTH OAK'S MAIN OFFICE. FOR A QUICKER RESPONSE, PLEASE SCHEDULE DIRECTLY WITH LEASING AGENT/ONSITE MANAGER**

*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*

(RLNE4342824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have any available units?
11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have?
Some of 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 currently offering any rent specials?
11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 is pet friendly.
Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 offer parking?
Yes, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 does offer parking.
Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have a pool?
No, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 does not have a pool.
Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have accessible units?
No, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College