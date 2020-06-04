11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Parking: 2 Carport
Deposit: $1,000.00 m*oac*
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK ($500.00 Pet Deposit & $50.00 Pet Rent)
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condominium
DESCRIPTION
We would like to welcome you to your future home in Toluca Lake a small, peaceful neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley with a tightknit community feel. Those who work in the entertainment industry will appreciate easy access to an array of world-famous studios, including Universal Studios, Disney Studios, CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, NBC Universal all just minutes away, while travel enthusiasts will cherish the convenience of flying from the Bob Hope Airport, which makes vacationing a much more enjoyable experience than the crowds and commotion at LAX. Quaint boutiques, popular restaurants, and exciting entertainment all within minutes.
Easy freeway access to the 170, 134 and 101.
RENT: $3,095.00
DEPOSIT: $1000.00 *oac*
* OFF ON 2ND MONTHS RENT *
**SMALL PETS OK (UNDER 25LBS.) WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & PET RENT**
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Roof top deck
Central A/C
Cable-ready
Washer & Dryer in Unit
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Covered parking
Access to Public Transportation
Assigned Parking
Gated Access
Public Parks, Freeways & Shopping Nearby
