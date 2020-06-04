11119 CAMARILLO ST., APT. 118

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

*FREE RENT* Beautiful condo available in Toluca Lake!!! - Contact info:

Dante | North Oak Property Mgmt. | (310) 902-5896



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Parking: 2 Carport

Deposit: $1,000.00 m*oac*

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK ($500.00 Pet Deposit & $50.00 Pet Rent)

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Condominium



DESCRIPTION

We would like to welcome you to your future home in Toluca Lake a small, peaceful neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley with a tightknit community feel. Those who work in the entertainment industry will appreciate easy access to an array of world-famous studios, including Universal Studios, Disney Studios, CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, NBC Universal all just minutes away, while travel enthusiasts will cherish the convenience of flying from the Bob Hope Airport, which makes vacationing a much more enjoyable experience than the crowds and commotion at LAX. Quaint boutiques, popular restaurants, and exciting entertainment all within minutes.

Easy freeway access to the 170, 134 and 101.



RENT: $3,095.00

DEPOSIT: $1000.00 *oac*

* OFF ON 2ND MONTHS RENT *



**SMALL PETS OK (UNDER 25LBS.) WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & PET RENT**



RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Roof top deck

Central A/C

Cable-ready

Washer & Dryer in Unit



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Covered parking

Access to Public Transportation

Assigned Parking

Gated Access

Public Parks, Freeways & Shopping Nearby



Call Us Today To View Your New Home!



Contact info:

Dante | North Oak Real Estate Inv., Inc. | (310) 902-5896



**THIS AD IS BEING ADVERTISED BY NORTH OAK'S MAIN OFFICE. FOR A QUICKER RESPONSE, PLEASE SCHEDULE DIRECTLY WITH LEASING AGENT/ONSITE MANAGER**



*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*



(RLNE4342824)