All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1104 Stone St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1104 Stone St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:54 AM

1104 Stone St

1104 N Stone St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1104 N Stone St, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights.
Gorgeous lower 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights with lots of natural light! Completely upgraded unit with hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, ceiling fans in every bedroom, modern tiled shower and bathroom. Stackable Washer and Dryer in Unit. Wall A/C in unit. Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Close proximity to Downtown Arts District and 10 and 110 freeways. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors Throughout, Wall A/C Unit.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer.
Parking: Street Parking
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1-bath/2633/

IT490712 - IT49SM2633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Stone St have any available units?
1104 Stone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Stone St have?
Some of 1104 Stone St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Stone St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Stone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Stone St pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Stone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1104 Stone St offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Stone St offers parking.
Does 1104 Stone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Stone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Stone St have a pool?
No, 1104 Stone St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Stone St have accessible units?
No, 1104 Stone St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Stone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Stone St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College