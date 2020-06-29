1104 Stone St

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights.

Gorgeous lower 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights with lots of natural light! Completely upgraded unit with hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, ceiling fans in every bedroom, modern tiled shower and bathroom. Stackable Washer and Dryer in Unit. Wall A/C in unit. Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer. Close proximity to Downtown Arts District and 10 and 110 freeways. Tenant pays for all utilities.



