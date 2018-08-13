Amenities
1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 Los Angeles, CA - The Most Coveted Floorplan at 1100 WilshireThis 2-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit offers rare triple-exposure, 270-degree views encompassing bird's-eye views of Downtown, to panoramic sunsets over the Pacific, to Long Beach and beyond. Situated on the 27th floor, the light-filled home offers 10.5' ceilings, 3 walls of windows showcasing expansive city views, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, modern Brizo bath fixtures, and 2 parking spaces. Building amenities include a 17th-floor heated pool and deck, elevated spa, barbecues, fire pit, screening room, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, on-site professional management, and 24-hour front desk attendant.
