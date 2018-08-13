All apartments in Los Angeles
1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711

1100 Wilshire Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 Los Angeles, CA - The Most Coveted Floorplan at 1100 WilshireThis 2-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit offers rare triple-exposure, 270-degree views encompassing bird's-eye views of Downtown, to panoramic sunsets over the Pacific, to Long Beach and beyond. Situated on the 27th floor, the light-filled home offers 10.5' ceilings, 3 walls of windows showcasing expansive city views, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, modern Brizo bath fixtures, and 2 parking spaces. Building amenities include a 17th-floor heated pool and deck, elevated spa, barbecues, fire pit, screening room, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, on-site professional management, and 24-hour front desk attendant.

Azita Sadeghi
Douglas Elliman
bre# 01444611
C 949.310.9006
azitasadeghi@gmail.com
Laguna Beach ,Newport Coast, Newport Beach

(RLNE4701711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have any available units?
1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have?
Some of 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 offers parking.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 has a pool.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Wilshire Blvd #2711 does not have units with dishwashers.
