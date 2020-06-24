All apartments in Los Angeles
1084 W 18th Street
1084 W 18th Street

1084 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1084 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath beauty. Enjoy the luxury of being the front unit where you have private access to your own two car garage with direct access to the home. You even have an additional storage room within the garage. Once inside you will see that the home has been beautifully updated with new tile and bamboo floors and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are having updated cabinetry installed. As you walk upstairs you will be astounded by the wide open spaces and abundance of natural light that comes in through the many windows that surround this home. Walk out to your private balcony for a quick view of the harbor, the neighborhood and even the hill. Enjoy the multitude of kitchen cabinets and tons of counter space along with your gas cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher. Enjoy your gas fireplace and your own, private laundry room. And all in a wonderful neighborhood of San Pedro! Call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 W 18th Street have any available units?
1084 W 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 W 18th Street have?
Some of 1084 W 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 W 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1084 W 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 W 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1084 W 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1084 W 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1084 W 18th Street offers parking.
Does 1084 W 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 W 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 W 18th Street have a pool?
No, 1084 W 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1084 W 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1084 W 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 W 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 W 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
