1084 W 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath beauty. Enjoy the luxury of being the front unit where you have private access to your own two car garage with direct access to the home. You even have an additional storage room within the garage. Once inside you will see that the home has been beautifully updated with new tile and bamboo floors and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are having updated cabinetry installed. As you walk upstairs you will be astounded by the wide open spaces and abundance of natural light that comes in through the many windows that surround this home. Walk out to your private balcony for a quick view of the harbor, the neighborhood and even the hill. Enjoy the multitude of kitchen cabinets and tons of counter space along with your gas cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher. Enjoy your gas fireplace and your own, private laundry room. And all in a wonderful neighborhood of San Pedro! Call to see it today!