Last updated July 19 2020 at 5:20 AM

10804 Swinton Avenue

10804 Swinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Swinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Charming Granada Hills home on tree lined street awaits. Warm, inviting and pretty. Large backyard with a covered patio and beautiful lawn. The home is newly painted and the oak hardwood floors have been refinished and are warm and inviting. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer windows, double paned for quiet and energy efficiency. Extra wide driveway accommodates extra cars. Two car attached garage. This property is well maintained, very clean and will go very fast! Great location, close to everything and an easy commute on the 118 and 405 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Swinton Avenue have any available units?
10804 Swinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10804 Swinton Avenue have?
Some of 10804 Swinton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10804 Swinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Swinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Swinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10804 Swinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10804 Swinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Swinton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10804 Swinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Swinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Swinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10804 Swinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Swinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10804 Swinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Swinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Swinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
