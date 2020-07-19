10804 Swinton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Granada Hills home on tree lined street awaits. Warm, inviting and pretty. Large backyard with a covered patio and beautiful lawn. The home is newly painted and the oak hardwood floors have been refinished and are warm and inviting. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer windows, double paned for quiet and energy efficiency. Extra wide driveway accommodates extra cars. Two car attached garage. This property is well maintained, very clean and will go very fast! Great location, close to everything and an easy commute on the 118 and 405 Freeways.