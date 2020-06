Amenities

The Carlyle is one of the best condos on Wilshire Blvd. Most exclusive luxury amenities, design finishes, & personal services. 24 hours white-glove concierge services. Private foyer elevators for residence, 11 foot ceilings om 20th floor. Third room can be 3rd bedroom or den. Unit has a wine cellar. Private club room, fully equipped fitness center, pristine outdoor gardens features lush lawns, night lighting. Also for sale at $3,595,000.00, See Listing #20-543618