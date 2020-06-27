10651 Baton Rouge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call listing agent Roy Sulka 818-427-5577 for more information. Beautiful Northridge single story home located on a private corner lot. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus an extra bonus room off the master bedroom. Peaceful mountain views from the front yard. Large living room and family room with 2 fireplaces, wet bar and wood shutters throughout. Remodeled master bathroom with granite counter and custom shower. Bright and open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Private yard with covered patio and gazebo. Oversized 2 car garage with work bench, extra storage and separate gated RV access.