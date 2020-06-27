All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

10651 Baton Rouge Place

10651 Baton Rouge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10651 Baton Rouge Place, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call listing agent Roy Sulka 818-427-5577 for more information. Beautiful Northridge single story home located on a private corner lot. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus an extra bonus room off the master bedroom. Peaceful mountain views from the front yard. Large living room and family room with 2 fireplaces, wet bar and wood shutters throughout. Remodeled master bathroom with granite counter and custom shower. Bright and open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Private yard with covered patio and gazebo. Oversized 2 car garage with work bench, extra storage and separate gated RV access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have any available units?
10651 Baton Rouge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have?
Some of 10651 Baton Rouge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10651 Baton Rouge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10651 Baton Rouge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10651 Baton Rouge Place pet-friendly?
No, 10651 Baton Rouge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10651 Baton Rouge Place offers parking.
Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10651 Baton Rouge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have a pool?
No, 10651 Baton Rouge Place does not have a pool.
Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have accessible units?
No, 10651 Baton Rouge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10651 Baton Rouge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10651 Baton Rouge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
