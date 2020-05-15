1055 Stanley Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice and beautiful first floor, of a 2 story four-plex, one bedroom one bathroom, open floor plan with new bar, about 720 square feet unit, in a tree lined street of the Miracle Mile area, near the Grove. Near Beverly Hills and Century City. Close to transportation, the Hollywood life, and near many restaurants, museums, cultural and shopping centers. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer hookups. New Heating and Air-Conditioning Custom remodeled! New Counter Tops, Flooring, Bathroom Tile, Etc. Short or long term Lease available Private patio. Pets are welcomed. Smoking allowed in the yard. Subleasing is fine. 1 assigned parking and storage. More parking in Street.