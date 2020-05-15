All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

1055 Stanley Avenue S

1055 South Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1055 South Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

Nice and beautiful first floor, of a 2 story four-plex, one bedroom one bathroom, open floor plan with new bar, about 720 square feet unit, in a tree lined street of the Miracle Mile area, near the Grove. Near Beverly Hills and Century City. Close to transportation, the Hollywood life, and near many restaurants, museums, cultural and shopping centers. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer hookups. New Heating and Air-Conditioning Custom remodeled! New Counter Tops, Flooring, Bathroom Tile, Etc. Short or long term Lease available Private patio. Pets are welcomed. Smoking allowed in the yard. Subleasing is fine. 1 assigned parking and storage. More parking in Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have any available units?
1055 Stanley Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have?
Some of 1055 Stanley Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Stanley Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Stanley Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Stanley Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Stanley Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Stanley Avenue S offers parking.
Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Stanley Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have a pool?
No, 1055 Stanley Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 1055 Stanley Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Stanley Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Stanley Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
