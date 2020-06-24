10449 SCENARIO Lane

Amenities

This darling one-bedroom bungalow sits on a very quiet canyon street in the heart of Bel Air. Close to UCLA, Westwood, Century City, and Beverly Hills, it affords a very central location while offering an "away from it all" peacefulness. Perfect creative space for writer, artist, student, professor, etc. The home is furnished (or can be unfurnished) with ample closet space and a washer/dryer. Air conditioning unit, vaulted ceilings, new floors. Back patio looks onto yard with lush hillside as part of the property. Cat or small dog is okay. One uncovered parking space. Also for sale $669,000.