Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

10449 SCENARIO Lane

10449 Scenario Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10449 Scenario Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This darling one-bedroom bungalow sits on a very quiet canyon street in the heart of Bel Air. Close to UCLA, Westwood, Century City, and Beverly Hills, it affords a very central location while offering an "away from it all" peacefulness. Perfect creative space for writer, artist, student, professor, etc. The home is furnished (or can be unfurnished) with ample closet space and a washer/dryer. Air conditioning unit, vaulted ceilings, new floors. Back patio looks onto yard with lush hillside as part of the property. Cat or small dog is okay. One uncovered parking space. Also for sale $669,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have any available units?
10449 SCENARIO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have?
Some of 10449 SCENARIO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10449 SCENARIO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10449 SCENARIO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10449 SCENARIO Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10449 SCENARIO Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10449 SCENARIO Lane offers parking.
Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10449 SCENARIO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have a pool?
No, 10449 SCENARIO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have accessible units?
No, 10449 SCENARIO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10449 SCENARIO Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10449 SCENARIO Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
