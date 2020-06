Amenities

A wonderful three bed, two bath apartment in the heart of Echo Park is now available. The location is right around the corner from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! The unit has a private outdoor space and was fully remodeled one year ago. Shared laundry on site. Owner pays Water and Gas. Pets okay with additional deposit. Street parking only. Tenant occupied until early January 2020. Come and see it today!