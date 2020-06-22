All apartments in Los Angeles
1036 KENISTON Avenue
1036 KENISTON Avenue

1036 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First floor of beautiful duplex in Hancock Park area. Approx. 1,700 s.f. Two large bdrms, one very large grey limestone bthrm w/ huge walk-in shower. No bathtub. 1920's charm w/ the most modern of updates. Completely renovated w/ taste & the finest materials. Ebonized real hrdwd flrs thru-out. Crown moldings. French wood windows. Lots of natural light. Two private entrances. Kitchen includes: slate flr, white glass countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, & a filtered H2O system. W/D included. Recessed lighting. Central AC/Heat. Built-in security system. Gated shared backyard. Ten min to Bev Hills, Hollywood, West Hollywood, & "The Grove." Five min to Larchmont Village & Miracle Mile. Close to Paramount & CBS Studios. Twenty min from downtown & Santa Monica. In pristine condition. Few photos of identical upper unit. Looking for quiet, responsible, and clean tenant who will treat property with care. Prefer shoes off inside. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
1036 KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 1036 KENISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1036 KENISTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 KENISTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1036 KENISTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 KENISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1036 KENISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1036 KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 KENISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
