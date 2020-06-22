1036 KENISTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First floor of beautiful duplex in Hancock Park area. Approx. 1,700 s.f. Two large bdrms, one very large grey limestone bthrm w/ huge walk-in shower. No bathtub. 1920's charm w/ the most modern of updates. Completely renovated w/ taste & the finest materials. Ebonized real hrdwd flrs thru-out. Crown moldings. French wood windows. Lots of natural light. Two private entrances. Kitchen includes: slate flr, white glass countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, & a filtered H2O system. W/D included. Recessed lighting. Central AC/Heat. Built-in security system. Gated shared backyard. Ten min to Bev Hills, Hollywood, West Hollywood, & "The Grove." Five min to Larchmont Village & Miracle Mile. Close to Paramount & CBS Studios. Twenty min from downtown & Santa Monica. In pristine condition. Few photos of identical upper unit. Looking for quiet, responsible, and clean tenant who will treat property with care. Prefer shoes off inside. No smoking or pets.