10353 KESWICK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a large corner lot, this charming 3 bed/3 bath Traditional home features a huge living room with recessed lighting and wood burning fireplace, crown moldings, formal dining room, kitchen overlooks colorful garden/private backyard with deck, wood floors throughout. Central ac/heat, home security system with 4 outdoor cameras. Near Fox Studios and Westside Pavilion (soon to be Google offices). Public transportation on Pico and Olympic. Walk to shopping and eateries at Century City Mall and Pico Blvd plus great schools like Westwood Charter and Temple Isaiah.