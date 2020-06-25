All apartments in Los Angeles
10353 KESWICK Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:35 AM

10353 KESWICK Avenue

10353 Keswick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10353 Keswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a large corner lot, this charming 3 bed/3 bath Traditional home features a huge living room with recessed lighting and wood burning fireplace, crown moldings, formal dining room, kitchen overlooks colorful garden/private backyard with deck, wood floors throughout. Central ac/heat, home security system with 4 outdoor cameras. Near Fox Studios and Westside Pavilion (soon to be Google offices). Public transportation on Pico and Olympic. Walk to shopping and eateries at Century City Mall and Pico Blvd plus great schools like Westwood Charter and Temple Isaiah.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have any available units?
10353 KESWICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have?
Some of 10353 KESWICK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10353 KESWICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10353 KESWICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10353 KESWICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10353 KESWICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10353 KESWICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10353 KESWICK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have a pool?
No, 10353 KESWICK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10353 KESWICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10353 KESWICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10353 KESWICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
