Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

10288 Century Woods Dr

10288 Century Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10288 Century Woods Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One of a kind furnished home in Century City! - Property Id: 181926

A residence of unparalleled perfection for the uncompromising professional, this 5000 square foot, 3 bedroom, 5 bath turn-key home includes custom furnishings and spectacular artwork to deliver private, elegant comfort to its master in the spectacular natural surroundings. Located in a prestigious gated community with pool, tennis court, recreation room, gymnasium, and 24-hour security, it is a few short steps from the heart of Century City's business, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181926
Property Id 181926

(RLNE5517462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10288 Century Woods Dr have any available units?
10288 Century Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10288 Century Woods Dr have?
Some of 10288 Century Woods Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10288 Century Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10288 Century Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10288 Century Woods Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10288 Century Woods Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10288 Century Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 10288 Century Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10288 Century Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10288 Century Woods Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10288 Century Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10288 Century Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 10288 Century Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 10288 Century Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10288 Century Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10288 Century Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.

