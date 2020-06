Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Nice Studio on Cuff of DTLA. Westlake District. - Property Id: 130369



Call resident manager (Ana) today at: 213-842-2515



Move in special:

Immediate move-ins will receive HALF OFF 1st MONTH RENT!!!!

*Street parking only*



• Let us know your “deal-breaker” so that you do not waste a trip!

• 1st floor unit

• Laundry on-site

• One year lease

• Owner pays water only

• NO DOGS

• Cats OK

